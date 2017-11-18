Kerry branch of Sinn Féin submits number of motions at the party’s Ard Fheis

The Kerry branch of Sinn Féin has submitted a number of motions at the party’s national Ard Fheis today.

They proposed an amendment to a ban on hare coursing, stating an outright ban would drive the sport underground, and therefore, make it more difficult to regulate.

At today’s Ard Fheis, it was reaffirmed that current policy around hare coursing should be regulated to ensure sustainable wildlife management.

The Kerry branch of Sinn Féin also proposed all future information and election leaflets produced by the party would be bilingual, in the Irish dialect appropriate to the area.

LEADER funding, and its management, was also discussed; the Ard Fheis called on the government to ensure that, under the Rural Development Programme, the LEADER programme be no longer delivered by local authorities, but by local community-led organisations.

They also called for the simplification of the application process for LEADER funding.

The Ard Fheis also rejects the proposed incorporation of the Fiscal Compact into EU law at the end of 2017.