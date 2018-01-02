Kerry braces itself for first storm of 2018

Kerry is bracing itself for the first storm of 2018.

Storm Eleanor is due to make landfall from the Atlantic this afternoon.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange warning for high winds in Kerry from 4 o’clock this afternoon until 10 o’clock tonight.

Storm Eleanor is forecast to move very quickly across the country with southwest to westerly winds with average speeds of 65 to 80 kilometres per hour and gusts of between 110 and 130 kilometres per hour.

Very high seas along Atlantic coasts are forecasted with a risk of coastal flooding; Kerry County Council has also provided sandbags in areas most prone to flooding.

The local authority is asking property owners to secure any loose items including outdoor decorations, while road users are being urged to be aware of falling or fallen debris.

If a member of the public requires the assistance of Kerry County Council, they can contact the emergency contact line on 066 7183588.