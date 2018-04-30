Kerry Boxers To The Fore At Munster Championships

At the Munster Boxing Championships in Cork, Sliabh Luachra’s, Shauna Riordan (G1 42kg) came home with a silver medal. Also, Katelyn Horan (G4 55kg) and Ava Fitzmaurice (G4 57kg) both beat strong Cork opponents in the final.

They join their team mate Dannielle O’Neil in Dublin to box in the National Championships which starts next weekend.

Meanwhile, Cashen Vale’s Aoife Stack and Kori Goad were crowned Munster boxing champions.

Both are off to the Stadium for the National Girls 11-16 Championships.