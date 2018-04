Kerry could have two All-Ireland champions by lunchtime today.

This morning Christopher Mongans from Tralee is in action in the gold medal bout in the 54Kg Boy 2 division while Cashen Vale’s Donacha Sayers will compete in the final of the 45 kg Boy 3 National Schoolboy Championships in Dublin.

Meanwhile, Cashen Vale’s Senior heavyweight champion Kevin Cronin is in Manchester at the UK Golden Gloves International Box Cup.

Over 300 boxers will weigh-in for the event.