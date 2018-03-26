Kerry Boxers Beaten In All-Irelands

It was a hard weekend for Tralee Boxing Club at the National Stadium in All Irelands semi-finals as John, Mike and Patrick McCarthy were all beaten.

Meanwhile, Christopher Mongans & Shane Coffey were in Limerick for Munster Finals. Mongans retained his Munster crown, beating Tommy O Brien of Vikings BC, Abbeyfeale.

Coffey had a return bout with Donnacha Sayers of Cashenvale BC-that was the Kerry County Final 3 weeks ago-. While Coffey improved a pile it wasn’t enough to dislodge Sayers, who retained his title.