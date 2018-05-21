Kerry has the most Blue Flag beaches in the country.

The flags, which indicate excellent water quality and safety, have been given out for 2018 by An Taisce.

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy today presented the flags at a ceremony in Bray, Co Wicklow.





The Kingdom has retained its 14 blue flags; they are Ballybunion North, Ballybunion South, Ballinskelligs, Ballyheigue, Banna, Derrynane, Fenit, Fenit Marina, Inch, Kells, Magherabeg, Rossbeigh, Ventry, and White Strand, Caherciveen.

Four Green Coast awards have also been announced for Kerry, for Béal Bán, Castlegregory, Littor and Ballinskelligs.