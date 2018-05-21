Kerry has the most blue flag beaches in the country.

The flags, which indicate excellent water quality and safety, have been given out for 2018 by An Taisce.

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy today presented the flags at a ceremony in Bray Co Wicklow.





The Kingdom has retained its 14 blue flags.

The Kerry beaches with blue flags are: Ballybunion North, Ballybunion South, Ballinskelligs, Ballyheigue, Banna, Derrynane, Fenit, Fenit Marina, Inch, Kells, Magherabeg, Rossbeigh, Ventry, and White Strand, Caherciveen.