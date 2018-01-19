Kerry biotechnology company announces expansion

A Kerry biotechnology company has announced an expansion in its operations.

BioAtlantis, a global player in the biostimulant and nutraceutical sectors, is advertising seven new positions in the areas of chemistry, biology and sales.

The company employs over 60 people in Cork and Kerry, with the majority of employees based in the Clash Industrial Estate in Tralee.

Chief of Operations with BioAtlantis John T O’Sullivan said they are expanding in areas of research and development and sales:

BioAtlantis is close to finishing extensions to its property in Tralee, and the company hopes to continue its recruitment drive in the coming months.

Mr O’Sullivan said crop-health is one of the key aspects of their research: