Kerry would be biggest winner if local link buses extended

Kerry would be the biggest winner under a Government proposal to extend local link bus services to run later in the evening.

Chairman of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party and Kildare TD Martin Heydon has suggested Transport Minister Shane Ross spend one million euro to enhance 38 existing routes including 15 in Kerry.

Responding to criticism that the proposal is being used to offset the planned strengthening of drink driving legislation, Deputy Heydon said this is more about helping people in rural areas who want to go out in the evening, for whatever reason.

Deputy Heydon says this is an extensive pilot scheme but it not the silver bullet to solve the issue of rural isolation: