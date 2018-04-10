Kerry to benefit from €1.2 billion cultural investment plan

Kerry is set to benefit from Minister Josepha Madigan’s announcement today of plans to invest €1.2 billion in culture, heritage and language.

The package – part of Project Ireland 2040 – will see investment in cultural institutions, natural and built heritage, the Gaeltacht, the islands and the Irish language.

A €50 million programme of investment for national parks and reserves right across the country – including Killarney – was announced under the plan.

€85 million is to be invested in historic environment – which includes Valentia Island Cable Station.

€178m plan for investing in the Gaeltacht, the Irish language and the islands includes a range of supports for Gaeltacht Language Planning Process and a €105 million in Gaeltacht areas through Údarás na Gaeltachta.

€13 million to support Irish Language Networks and Gaeltacht Service Towns such as Dingle, Tralee and Cahersiveen, through the development of language and culture hubs, was also announced.

The ‘greening’ of Siamsa Tíre in Tralee – which boasted 83,664 in audience figures in 2017 – assisting it in becoming the first green theatre in Ireland, is also included in the Project Ireland 2040 plan.

