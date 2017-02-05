Kerry Begin 2017 AFL Season With Victory At Donegal

Kerry opened the 2017 Allianz Football League season with victory at Donegal.

The Kingdom won by 2-17 to 1-7 , that after a dominant first half display which saw them score 1-11, all from play.

Donnchadh Walsh pointed Kerry ahead inside the opening 60 seconds but Donegal soon equalised.

Play was then delayed for 5 minutes due to an injury to Shane Enright, who was stretchered off.

Jack Savage had the next score in the 13th minute, with the same player then doubling the Kingdom advantage at 0-3 to 0-1 after 17 mins. Jack Barry was next on the scoresheet for Kerry before Donegal replied. That made it Kerry 0-4 Donegal 0-2 after 20 mins.

Donegal got a penalty 3 minutes later when a superb run by Marty O’Reilly was cut short and Michael Murphy tucked away the spot kick for the lead for the first time for the home side; 1-2 to 0-4. One minute later came the second goal of the encounter, this time Kerry the beneficiaries. Paul Geaney it was who netted, finishing off great work by Jack Barry. Donnchadh Walsh added a point and Kerry lead 1-5 to 1-2 after 26 mins.

Donegal had the next point but James O’Donoghue restored the 3 point advantage.

Points from Tom O’Sullivan and Paul Geaney after a Donegal score meant the score stood at 1-8 to 1-4 entering added on time. Geaney pointed again the Kerry full forward line continued to punish their hosts. Jonathan Lyne was next on the scoreboard for the Kingdom, followed soon after by David Moran.

Kerry were well worth their 1-11 to 1-5 lead at the break, with all the Kingdom scores coming from play.

The second half opened with 2 Donegal points in three minutes. A James O’Donoghue point had Kerry 5 to the good after 4 minutes of the period and the same player put over again less than 2 minutes later. Paul Murphy then pointed, meaning that all 6 of the Kerry forwards had scored.

8 minutes into the half Paul Geaney netted for the second time after some superb one touch football. David Moran hit a 60 yard pass to Donnchadh Walsh, who fed Geaney and he made it 2-14 to 1-8.

The gap stood at 2-16 to 1-9 midway through the period, by which time the result looked a formality. Donegal got it back to 2-17 to 1-15 with 5 minutes to go and there was 4 in it in added on time. A late Michael Murphy point brought the gap down to 3 but the full time whistle blew almost immediately.

Gary O’Sullivan spoke to David Moran, Cillian Young and manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice after the match.