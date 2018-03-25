Kerry Beaten By Tyrone In Allianz Football League Finale

A crowd in excess of 6 thousand saw a lackluster Kerry go down to Tyrone in the final round of the Allianz Football League.

Cormac Coffey opened the scoring, putting Kerry a point ahead after 3 minutes, but Tyrone equalised almost immediately.

Killian Spillane put the Kingdom ahead once more but again Tyrone hit back to make it 2 points apiece after 7 minutes.

A wide at each end followed before Stephen O’Brien put the Kingdom one to the good again.

A superb score from distance by Daithi Casey meant the gap was at 2 after 11 minutes. Quarter of an hour in Killian Spillane also pointed from well out and Kerry were 3 ahead.

Tyrone’s first score in 12 minutes saw they cut the lead to 2 at 0-5 to 0-3.

Stephen O’Brien then put over following a great pass from Daithi Casey.

When the sides swapped points, it was 0-7 to 0-4 to the Kingdom 23 minutes into proceedings.

The teams did likewise once more and it was 8 to 5 two minutes later.

Kerry were 3 in front on the half hour mark when Tyrone were through on goal but a poor shot saw the Kingdom escape.

Moments later Kerry were opened up again but another Tyrone goal chance was spurned, with the ball going over the bar.

A second point in a minute brought the gap down to the minimum and Tyrone then leveled. Tyrone went in front 0-10 to 0-9 on the stroke of half time.

Kerry had 2 of the first 3 points of the second period to draw level at 11 points each.

A 4th point of the day from Killian Spillane brought Kerry on terms again after Tyrone nudged in front once more.

Tyrone went 0-13 to 0-12 ahead in the 13th minute of the half and then doubled their advantage.

A Tyrone penalty 13 minutes from time after a foul by David Moran gave them the chance to put daylight between the sides but Ronan O’Neill drove wide.

The home side did point soon after as they made their domination tell on the scoreboard.

Tyrone led 0-16 to 0-12 six minutes from time thanks to their 4th point in a row.

That gap increased to 5 before a goal from Tyrone’s Declan McClure put the issue to bed.

It finished Tyrone 1-17 Kerry 0-14

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/EamonnFitzmaurice.mp3

With a review of this years league here’s Billy O’Shea