Kerry have gone down in their SSE Airtricity U15 League opener.

The Kingdom were beaten 3-2 by Cork City.

Sean McGrath put Kerry in front after 22 minutes but they trailed 2-1 at half-time, Cork scoring in the 35th and 42nd minutes.

Colin Walsh levelled for Kerry on 70 minutes but Cork grabbed the winner just 2 minutes later.

Kerry play their first home game on Monday August 28th at 7 against Wexford.