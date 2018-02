Kerry won out against Mayo in the Lidl Ladies National Football League today.

Ahead by 7 points at half time, it seemed that there was only one possible winner.

Mayo came back in the second half, but couldn’t close the gap before the final whistle.

It finished Kerry 2 – 14, Mayo 2 – 6.

Breda O’Shea reports

Graham Shine joined Joe O’Mahony on Weekend Sports

The Kerry ladies will meet Monaghan next in the competition, in Monaghan at 12noon next Sunday.