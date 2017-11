Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee are into the last four of the U14A Boys Subway All Ireland Schools Cup.

They’ve beaten Douglas Community School 57-10 and Gaelcholaiste Mhuire 44-30 in the round robin series to progress.

The semi-final will be played in February.

Game 1

Mercy Mounthawk 57 Douglas 10

Top scorers:

Darragh O’Connor 11

Coren Hughes 12

Sean rice 6

Games 2

Mercy Mounthawk 44 Gaelcholaiste 30

Top scores:

Eddie Sheehy 12

Coren Hughes 10

Donal O’Sullivan 9