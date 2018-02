Basketball

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 78-75 at Eanna to go top of the Men’s Superleague.

UCD Marian lost last night, meaning they and Warriors now have 4 defeats each ahead of their meeting next Saturday.

Both Kerry sides are top also in the Men’s National League as Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin beat Portlaoise 73-60 while Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney defeated EJ Sligo All-Stars 81-75.