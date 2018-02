A late basket gave Garvey’s Tralee Warriors a 75-74 victory over Griffith College Swords Thunder to remain in the Men’s Superleague title race.

In the Men’s National League Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin beat Neptune 83-79 to stay top of the Division 1 A table with one game to go.

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney remain first in 1B despite going down 86-81 to Dublin Lions.

Alan Cantwell reports: http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Warriors-v-Swords.mp3

Eamon Foley reports: http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kcymsreview.mp3