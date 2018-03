Garvey’s Tralee Warriors today play in the Champions Trophy.

At 3.30 in the National Arena in Tallaght they go up against Griffith College Swords Thunder.

Warriors coach Mark Bernsen http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/american.mp3

The League Cup has Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin home to Dublin Lions at 2.

Eamonn Foley previews http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/eamon-sat.mp3

Scott’s Lakers St.Pauls Killarney host IT Carlow from 5.30.