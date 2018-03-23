Kerry Basketball Side Back In Champions Trophy Final

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are into the Champions Trophy final for the second year running.

They’ve beaten Super League champions UCD Marian 82-78 in the last four.

Warriors led by 9 after the first quarter, were 6 ahead at the break and had a 10-points advantage going into the last.

However, they eventually had to come from behind to win and Warriors player Kieran Donaghy said he didn’t expect anything else but a huge challenge from the reigning League champions http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/starone.mp3

The final is at 7 o’clock tomorrow against Black Amber Templeogue.

