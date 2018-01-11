Kerry based actress nominated for IFTA

Kerry based actress Moya Farrelly has been nominated for an IFTA.

The actress, who is also Guest Liaison Officer with the Dingle Film Festival, has been nominated on the long list for an IFTA as Actress in a Supporting Role in the feature film MAKING IT.

Originally from Navan, Moya has been acting for twenty years with her biggest role playing alongside Aidan Quinn in This is My Father.

She’s also appeared in Irish productions such as The Clinic and Bachelors Walk and more recently starred in Walking On Car’s Speeding Cars video which has amassed 22 million views on YouTube.