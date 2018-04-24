Kerry Badminton News

The Kerry Juvenile Board will hold their AGM in the River Island hotel Castleisland at 7.30 this evening.

All clubs are asked to attend.

Also tonight, the Kerry Badminton Association will launch a new perpetual cup, which will honour the services given to Kerry Badminton over many years by a certain individual.

The Billy Lacey Perpetual Cup will be presented to the winners of the Division 3 Mixed Doubles League competition.

He’s also spent many years coaching club players and County juvenile teams.



A Tralee native but Castleisland Club member, Billy Lacey first made his name as a player in winning his first county title in 1989, the Division 5 Mens Doubles with Tom Palmer.

Over the next 20 years the titles kept rolling in and included the div. 4 mixed doubles in 1990; the div 2 mens singles in 1994; the div 1 mixed doubles in 1998 with Helen Twomey, which was followed by 2 division 1 mens doubles wins with partners Tom Bourke and Eric Nelligan in 2003 and 2008 respectively.

On the Munster front he won no less than 4 Munster junior titles over the years which included the singles crown in 2002 and, indeed, the following year he with Tom Bourke were runners up in the Munster senior 2 mens doubles final.

That same year of 2003 saw Billy playing the pivotal role on the winning Kerry Brewster Cup team by winning the mens singles tie against Waterford which gave the Kingdom just a one-point victory.

Billy Lacey qualified as a Badminton Ireland Level 2 coach and has now over many years devoted his time to coaching club players throughout the County but above all, he has found his niche when dealing with the County Kerry under age players and County juvenile teams.