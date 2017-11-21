Kerry Badminton News

Saturday will see the Kerry Juvenile season get underway, starting with the November Handicap for U11, U13, U15 and U17 in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

Starting time is 11am.

There will be a draw for partners.

All entries to Carmel Hudson on or before Wednesday.

On Sunday the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre will play host to the November Handicap for Division 1 to 5.

There will be a draw for partners.

All entries to Brid Murphy on or before Thursday.

Starting time is 1 o’clock.

Speedys Bar Moyvane Men’s League Div 3

Killarney 5 Kingdom 1



Agri Auto Parts Div 4 Ladies League

Causeway v Listowel (B) in Causeway Sports Hall at 9