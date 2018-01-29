Kerry baby prayed for at masses in Cahersiveen

A Prayer of the Faithful was said for the Kerry baby at masses in Cahersiveen this weekend.

The prayer stated: “For Baby John, that he may be eternally enfolded in God’s light. For his family, and all who offer care at this time, may they know God’s tenderness and closeness by our words and actions.”

The inclusion of the prayer at masses comes following the reopening of the investigation into Baby John’s death in April 1984. He was found on White Strand Beach in Caherciveen with multiple stab wounds.

Gardaí have made an appeal for anyone with any information to contact them at Caherciveen on 066 9473610 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.