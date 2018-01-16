The Kerry Babies Controversy of the 1980s – January 16th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Retired Irish Examiner, Donal Hickey, reported on the controversy which led to a Tribunal of Inquiry into the garda investigation after the bodies of two babies were found.  Donal spoke to Jerry ahead of a Garda press controversy this afternoon regarding a fresh investigation into the circumstances that led to the murder of the new born baby boy found in Cahersiveen.

