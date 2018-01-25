Kerry attracting an increasing number of German tourists

Kerry is attracting an increasing number of German tourists.

A Kerry County Council/Destination Kerry initiative saw the county showcase its tourism product at Europe’s largest travel fair in Stuttgart last week.

Germany has the 2nd highest number of outbound tourists globally, and over 400,000 German tourists visited Kerry in 2017.

Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin yesterday launched the German Market Strategy for Growth, in association with Tourism Ireland.

He says there’s been a 62% increase in revenue from Germany during the period 2012-2016, and he predicts further positive growth in the coming years.