Kerry Athletes Excel At Irish Life Health All-Ireland Schools T&F Championships

Kerry athletes brought home many medals from this year’s event, held in good conditions at Tullamore on Saturday – 4 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze.
Gold medallists: Katelyn Reid (Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne) – Junior Javelin; Niamh O’Mahony (Presentation, Tralee) – Intermediate 3000m; Ciara Kennelly (Presentation Killarney) – Intermediate High Jump; Mercy Mounthawk – Intermediate 4 x 100m Relay.
Silver medallists: Alyce O’Connor (Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare) – Intermediate 1500m; David Siegel (Tralee CBS) – Intermediate Shot Putt.
Bronze medallists: Cillian Griffin (Mercy Mounthawk) – Joint 3rd Intermediate 100m; Mervyn Shalemba (Mercy Mounthawk) – Intermediate 200m; Mercy Mounthawk – Senior 4 x 300m Relay; Fiona Doyle (Intermediate School Killorglin) – Senior High Jump; Darragh Courtney (Mercy Mounthawk) – Senior High Jump.