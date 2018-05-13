Kerry Athlete Wins Lakes Of Killarney Marathon

It was a great day for Kerry as Derek Griffin won the Lakes of Killarney Marathon in the stunning Killarney National Park.

He finished in a time of 2 hours and 45 seconds, having won Limerick Marathon the week before.

Incredible Athlete Rachel Stokes also powered to the finish line in a time of 3 hours and 16 seconds.

Over 300 Athletes competed in the event which was organised by Alan Ryan of Hardman Events.

Killorglin’s Thomas Bubenorfer completed his 100th marathon, while the inspirational wheelchair Athlete, Jerry Forde from Cork, has competed in over 300 marathons to date.

RESULTS Lakes of Killarney Marathon 2018

Marathon

Male

1st Derek Griffin 2:45:07

2nd Aidan Hogan 3:06:20

3rd Tom Shanahan 3:06:26

Female

1st Rachel Stokes 3:16:16

2nd Colette O’Donoghue 3:24:29

3rd Alison Flynn 3:44:07

Half Marathon

Male

1st Damien Foley 1:19:09

2nd Martin Crowley 1:19:15

3rd Joe Kelleher 1:19:22

Female

1st Susanne Foley 1:44:40

2nd Martha Barry 1:56:30

3rd Roisin Daly 1:57:17