Kerry artist to have work showcased Ireland’s premier art fair

A Kerry artist is to have her work showcased at Ireland’s premier art fair.

Olivia O’Carra from Killarney, who took early retirement from teaching to pursue a career as an artist, will be featured at the Art Source fair in the RDS in Dublin.

This year’s Art Source sold out in record time and features over 130 contemporary artists and 20 Irish and international galleries.

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the year’s biggest art show, which takes place over the weekend of November 10th-12th.