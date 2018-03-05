Kerry arrest in child sexual exploitation investigation

Eleven people have been arrested in Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of children.

Six women and five men, ranging in age from their twenties to their seventies, have been arrested as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of children who were resident in the Newcastle West Garda District.

Limerick gardaí from Newcastle West, Bruff, Henry Street and Mayorstone Park in conjunction with the Limerick Divisional Protective Services made the arrests.

The 11 people are detained at a number of garda stations in Limerick, Cork and Clare under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.