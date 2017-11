Approximately 100 apprentices from Kerry, Cork and Clare will today receive certificates of completion at a ceremony in Killarney.

The apprentices undertook the Advanced Certificate Craft at Level 6 of the National Framework of Qualifications.

The Advanced Certificate Craft is internationally recognised.

Today’s ceremony will take place this afternoon from 3pm in The Height’s Hotel in Killarney, co-hosted by SOLAS, Kerry ETB, Cork ETB and Limerick and Clare ETB.