Kerry Announce Team For Munster Football Opener

Kerry have revealed their starting 15 for the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final.
Clare visit the Kingdom tomorrow and Kerry line out as follows-
1 Shane Murphy (Captain) Dr. Crokes
2 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue
3 Peter Crowley Laune Rangers
4 Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks
5 Paul Murphy Rathmore
6 Tadhg Morley Templenoe
7 Gavin White Dr Crokes
8 David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys
9 Jack Barry Na Gaeil
10 Micheál Burns Dr. Crokes
11 Seán O’Shea Kenmare
12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare
13 David Clifford Fossa
14 Paul Geaney Dingle
15 James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion
Subs:
16 Brian Kelly Killarney Legion
17 Kieran Donaghy Austin Stacks
18 Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht
19 Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys
20 Darran O’Sullivan Glenbeigh/Glencar
21 Anthony Maher Duagh
22 Mark Griffin St Michaels/ Foilmore
23 Mikey Geaney Dingle
24 Kevin McCarthy Kilcummin
25 Fionn Fitzgerald Dr Crokes
26 Gavin Crowley Templenoe
Clare are unchanged for the encounter.