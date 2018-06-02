Kerry Announce Team For Munster Football Opener

Kerry have revealed their starting 15 for the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Clare visit the Kingdom tomorrow and Kerry line out as follows-

1 Shane Murphy (Captain) Dr. Crokes


2 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

3 Peter Crowley Laune Rangers

4 Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks

5 Paul Murphy Rathmore

6 Tadhg Morley Templenoe

7 Gavin White Dr Crokes

8 David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys

9 Jack Barry Na Gaeil

10 Micheál Burns Dr. Crokes

11 Seán O’Shea Kenmare

12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare

13 David Clifford Fossa

14 Paul Geaney Dingle

15 James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion

Subs:

16 Brian Kelly Killarney Legion

17 Kieran Donaghy Austin Stacks

18 Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht

19 Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys

20 Darran O’Sullivan Glenbeigh/Glencar

21 Anthony Maher Duagh

22 Mark Griffin St Michaels/ Foilmore

23 Mikey Geaney Dingle

24 Kevin McCarthy Kilcummin

25 Fionn Fitzgerald Dr Crokes

26 Gavin Crowley Templenoe

Clare are unchanged for the encounter.

