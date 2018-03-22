Kerry animator says sector is creating growing numbers of jobs

The animation sector in Ireland is creating growing numbers of jobs.

That’s according to Abbeydorney native, John Rice of Jam Media, who is also co-founder of Animation Dingle; the sixth annual event takes place tomorrow and Saturday.

Over 600 people will attend, including key decision makers from major networks such as Disney, the BBC, and there’ll be a master class by the creature designer, Dan Katacher, best known for his design of the dragons in Game of Thrones.

Animation in Ireland is a massively growing industry and has experienced substantial growth over the past five years, employing over 2,000 people.

John Rice says it’s not just animators that are sought after, but software designers too.