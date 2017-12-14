Kerry angling projects awarded funding

Six angling projects in Kerry have been awarded funding by Inland Fisheries Ireland.

The funding was announced by the Minister with responsibility for the Inland Fisheries Sector- Sean Kyne TD, as part of the National Strategy for Angling Development.

€2.2 million has been awarded to 115 angling development and conservation initiatives, including 6 in Kerry.

The focus of the funding is to improve Ireland’s fish stocks and angling infrastructure.

Inland Fisheries Ireland’s aim is to grow the angling sector’s contribution of €836 million per year by an additional €60 million annually.

The projects selected to receive funding in Kerry are: