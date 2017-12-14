Kerry angling projects awarded funding

Six angling projects in Kerry have been awarded funding by Inland Fisheries Ireland.
The funding was announced by the Minister with responsibility for the Inland Fisheries Sector- Sean Kyne TD, as part of the National Strategy for Angling Development.
€2.2 million has been awarded to 115 angling development and conservation initiatives, including 6 in Kerry.
The focus of the funding is to improve Ireland’s fish stocks and angling infrastructure.
Inland Fisheries Ireland’s aim is to grow the angling sector’s contribution of €836 million per year by an additional €60 million annually.
The projects selected to receive funding in Kerry are:
- The Big River Habitat Improvement Scheme in Tralee.
- Access road, car park, disabled angling stands and a box type bridge and guard rails for the River Feale in Duagh, Listowel.
- A feasibility study into improving access to angling for disabled persons, also on the River Feale.
- Improvments to walkways, stiles, bridges, roadways and carparks in Dungeel, Gortnascarry, Ballymalis and Beaufort.
- Funding for various beaches and public bridges and piers in Co Kerry.
- And the purchase of angling equipment for a pilot youth angling development programme on the River Laune in Killorglin.