Kerry has among highest rates of students sitting Leaving Cert

Kerry has the third highest rate of students sitting their Leaving Certificate exams in Ireland.

That’s according to a report published today by the Department of Education and Skills.

Ireland’s Leaving and Junior Certificate school completion rates are the among the highest in Europe.

Of 59,221 students entering secondary school in 2010, 97% sat the Junior Certificate exams and 91% sat Leaving Certificate Exams.

The percentage of 20-24 year olds with at least a secondary level education is now the 2nd highest in Europe at 94%.

Kerry has the third highest retention rate in the country, with 93% of students sitting their Leaving Cert.

Carlow has the lowest rate at 86%. Junior Cert retention in Kerry is also high, with almost 98% of students sitting their exams.

DEIS scheme schools have shown significant improvement in retention rates, with the gap to non-DEIS schools nearly halved since 2001.