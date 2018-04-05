Kerry among eight counties on flood alert

Kerry is among eight counties bracing for possible flooding – with up to 50 millimetres of rain due to fall.

A weather warning has been issued from later this evening until tomorrow afternoon.

Met Éireann forecaster Liz Walsh outlines the counties set to be impacted:

STATUS YELLOW

Rainfall Warning for Kerry, Limerick, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

30 to 50 mm of rain expected from Thursday evening/night into Friday. Risk of flooding following heavy rainfall.

Issued:

Wednesday 04 April 2018 17:21

Valid:

Thursday 05 April 2018 18:00 to Friday 06 April 2018 15:00