Kerry among counties cited as having low BreastCheck screening uptake

Kerry is one of the counties cited as having a low uptake when it comes to BreastCheck screening.

Although rates nationally are above the target at 74.7 per cent, a number of counties have a low uptake of screening including Kerry, Limerick and Clare.

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, BreastCheck is asking all eligible women to attend their appointment when invited.

Women aged 50 to 66 are currently invited for bi-annual mammograms.

This age range is being extended to 69 on a phased basis and by the end of 2021, all women aged 50 to 69 will be invited for routine breast screening.