Kerry Airport unaffacted today by Ryanair cancellations

The Irish Travel Agents Association says it’s astounding that Ryanair’s been allowed to get away with cancelling thousands of flights.

The airline apologised earlier saying they have to pull at least 50 flights a day for the next six weeks after they messed up scheduling pilots’ holidays.

Passengers are being reminded that they are entitled to a refund if their flight is cancelled.

Radio Kerry contacted Kerry Airport who confirmed no Ryanair flights to or from Farranfore were affected today, but they will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis.

Cormac Meehan, President of the ITAA, says Ryanair needs to keep people informed: