Kerry Airport operating profit up half a million euro

Kerry Airport’s operating profit is up half a million euro in the past year.

That’s according to the facility’s annual report and accounts for the 12-month period ended 31st December 2017.

They were released ahead of its AGM next month.





Kerry Airport’s annual report and accounts show an operating profit after tax for 2017 of over €728,000 (€728,626); that’s compared to over €287,000 (€287,613) in the previous year; turnover increased from €6 million to €6.34 million.

Passenger numbers at the Farranfore facility are up 3% for the year to 335,480.

Traffic on the Dublin route is up 6%; there’s increased capacity with Stobart Air, which operates the route for Aer Lingus Regional, using a larger aircraft.

The Passenger Load Factor on the Dublin route is up from 73% to 78%, while the figures for the two London routes is 86% on average for the year.

A new route with Ryanair, Kerry-Berlin was secured in 2017 and started at a twice weekly service in November.

€1.2 million was spent on capital projects during the year, including aircraft parking and runway upgrades, with the support of Government funding.

The Kerry Airport AGM will be held on the 14th of June.