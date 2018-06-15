Kerry Airport hopes to construct new arrivals hall

By
radiokerrynews
-
6 July 2017; AIB, proud sponsors of the AIB Club All-Ireland Championships and All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, are immersing Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara in GAA, bringing them on a journey around Ireland to learn from the grassroots up. AIB will document their travels exclusively on their social media channels; Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram Pictured are Jeff Stelling, left, and Chris Kamara, right, at Kerry Airport, Farranfore, Co. Kerry. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kerry Airport hopes to construct a new arrivals hall in the coming years.

This would then create room for the development of a bar and restaurant area in the departures area.

That’s according to Chairman of Kerry Airport, Denis Cregan who was speaking at the Farranfore facility’s AGM.


It comes as construction was completed this week on a new pre-boarding area, which has created more room in the departure’s lounge and increased boarding efficiency.

The airport recently commissioned architects to look at designs for a new arrivals hall, and they’d like to create a new bar and restaurant in the departures area in the future.

Denis Cregan says they hope to be able to get government funding for the developments.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR