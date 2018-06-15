Kerry Airport hopes to construct new arrivals hall

Kerry Airport hopes to construct a new arrivals hall in the coming years.

This would then create room for the development of a bar and restaurant area in the departures area.

That’s according to Chairman of Kerry Airport, Denis Cregan who was speaking at the Farranfore facility’s AGM.





It comes as construction was completed this week on a new pre-boarding area, which has created more room in the departure’s lounge and increased boarding efficiency.

The airport recently commissioned architects to look at designs for a new arrivals hall, and they’d like to create a new bar and restaurant in the departures area in the future.

Denis Cregan says they hope to be able to get government funding for the developments.