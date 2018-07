Ireland-based pilots directly employed by Ryanair are holding a 24-hour all-out strike Thursday week.

Pilots who are part of IALPA voted 99 percent in favour of industrial action in a row over transfers.

Kerry Airport says it hopes a resolution will be found and the strike will not go ahead.





As of today, it expects no disruption to flights in or out of Farranfore.

However, should Ryanair flights be cancelled, Kerry Airport says it will do everything to protect passengers’ rights.