A strike by French air traffic controllers has grounded hundreds of flights across Europe today.

The Dublin-Nice service is one of up to 100 flights Ryanair’s had to cancel – while Aer Lingus say 16 of their flights could be disrupted.

Kerry Airport says, as of 10am this morning, no flights are currently being affected.





President of the Irish Travel Agents Association, John Spollen, explains what happens if your flight is cancelled.