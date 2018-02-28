Some Kerry Airport flights affected by weather

Flights in and out of Kerry Airport are also being affected by the weather.

The Dublin-Kerry flight which was due to arrive into Farranfore at 12.50pm has been cancelled.

Likewise, the 1.20pm flight from Kerry to Dublin has also been cancelled.

Kerry Airport says at this point in time, the 4.05pm Kerry flight to Stansted and the 6.50pm Dublin to Kerry service are both due to operate as scheduled.

Two flights to Cork Airport today have been diverted to Farranfore.

A Birmingham-Cork service was diverted to Kerry Airport; passengers on this flight are now being flown to Cork.

A flight from Las Palmas to Cork was also diverted to Kerry earlier, these passengers are being bussed to Cork Airport.

Kerry Airport may be contacted at (066) 976 4644.