Kerry Airport doesn’t expect to be impacted by ongoing Ryanair pilots’ strike

Kerry Airport says it doesn’t expect to be impacted on by the ongoing Ryanair pilots’ strike.

The row involving Dublin-based pilots over seniority, base transfers and annual leave will see a fourth day of strike action on August 3rd resulting in more flight cancellations.

However, Kerry Airport has been insultated from the action as Ryanair pilots operating in Farranfore are based in the UK or Europe.





The airport is reporting its busiest summer season to date with passenger numbers up 7%.

General Manager of Kerry Airport, Peter Moore say they don’t expect any impact from the current Ryanair pilots’ strike: