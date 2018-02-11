Sport Kerry in action later today against Monaghan By radiokerrysport - 11th February 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Kerry’s 100% record is on the line in the Allianz Football League this afternoon. Round 3 has them away to Monaghan from 2 o’clock. Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fitzmonaghan.mp3 Former Kingdom player Stephen Stack http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/stephenstack.mp3 Ex Monaghan player Nudie Hughes http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/nudie.mp3