Darren Aherne says he’ll need to pick his team up before Kerry play Cabinteely in Saturday’s SSE Airtricity Under 17s League Fixture in Tralee.

The game will follow last night’s exit from the Mark Farren Cup at the hands of Cork City in Bishopstown.

Darren Aherne says the 3-0 score-line didn’t give a true reflection of the Kerry team’s performance.