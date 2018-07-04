Kerry Ladies in Under 16 All Ireland Semi Final Against Kildare This Evening

The Kerry U16 ladies footballers take on Kildare this evening in the All Ireland Semi Final in Sean Treacy Park in Tipperary. Throw in is at 7:30
Ahead of the game, Ivan caught up with manager Rory Kilgallen and began by asking him how preparations were going ahead of the game
Kerry racked up high scores against Cork and Tipperary already and Rory says that a quick start is very important.
The Kerry Team in Full is:
1 Ciara Butler Castlegregory
2 Maud Kelly Fossa
3 Rachel O Connor Corcha Dhuibhne
4 Ava Doherty Glenflesk
5 Gemma Kearney Castleisland Desmonds
6 Rachel Dwyer Southern Gaels
7 Aoife Dillane Austin Stacks
8 Mary O Connell Na Gaeil
9 Aisling O Connell Ballymacelligott
10 Rachel Kilgallen John Mitchels
11 Daniell O Leary Rathmore
12 Ella Teehan Miltown Listry
13 Clodagh Evans Miltown Listry
14 Siofra O Shea Southern Gaels
15 Mary Collins Rathmore
Subs
16 Claire Fealey Laune Rangers
17 Ciara Mc Carthy Abbeydorney
18 Rachel Evans Laune Rangers
19 Ciara Fitzgerald Currow
20 Kerri Ann Hanrahan Killarney Legion
21 Chloe O Connor Firies
22 Tara Murphy Killarney Legion
23 Andrea Nolan Laune Rangers
24 Aoife Flaherty Finuge/St Senans
25 Cliona Murphy Southern Gaels
26 Roisin Griffin Cromane
27 Fodhla Houlihan Laune Rangers
28 Susan Cahill Rathmore
29 Elaine O Donoghue Firies
30 Maggie Kingston Beaufort
Lauren O Leary,Rathmore
Ailbhne Mangan,Cromane
Maggie West, Beaufort
Lisa NI Ghearailt,Corcha Dhuibne
Mairead ni Chroibhain,Corcha Dhuibhne
Ellie Mc Elligott,Ballymacelligott
Paris Mc Carthy,Desmonds
Orla Dunphy,Laune Rangers