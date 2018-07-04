Kerry Ladies in Under 16 All Ireland Semi Final Against Kildare This Evening

The Kerry U16 ladies footballers take on Kildare this evening in the All Ireland Semi Final in Sean Treacy Park in Tipperary. Throw in is at 7:30

Ahead of the game, Ivan caught up with manager Rory Kilgallen and began by asking him how preparations were going ahead of the game

Kerry racked up high scores against Cork and Tipperary already and Rory says that a quick start is very important.





The Kerry Team in Full is:

1 Ciara Butler Castlegregory

2 Maud Kelly Fossa

3 Rachel O Connor Corcha Dhuibhne

4 Ava Doherty Glenflesk

5 Gemma Kearney Castleisland Desmonds

6 Rachel Dwyer Southern Gaels

7 Aoife Dillane Austin Stacks

8 Mary O Connell Na Gaeil

9 Aisling O Connell Ballymacelligott

10 Rachel Kilgallen John Mitchels

11 Daniell O Leary Rathmore

12 Ella Teehan Miltown Listry

13 Clodagh Evans Miltown Listry

14 Siofra O Shea Southern Gaels

15 Mary Collins Rathmore

Subs

16 Claire Fealey Laune Rangers

17 Ciara Mc Carthy Abbeydorney

18 Rachel Evans Laune Rangers

19 Ciara Fitzgerald Currow

20 Kerri Ann Hanrahan Killarney Legion

21 Chloe O Connor Firies

22 Tara Murphy Killarney Legion

23 Andrea Nolan Laune Rangers

24 Aoife Flaherty Finuge/St Senans

25 Cliona Murphy Southern Gaels

26 Roisin Griffin Cromane

27 Fodhla Houlihan Laune Rangers

28 Susan Cahill Rathmore

29 Elaine O Donoghue Firies

30 Maggie Kingston Beaufort

Lauren O Leary,Rathmore

Ailbhne Mangan,Cromane

Maggie West, Beaufort

Lisa NI Ghearailt,Corcha Dhuibne

Mairead ni Chroibhain,Corcha Dhuibhne

Ellie Mc Elligott,Ballymacelligott

Paris Mc Carthy,Desmonds

Orla Dunphy,Laune Rangers