Two Kerry teams played today on the national soccer scene.

Kerry 15s had their first win of the season in the SSE Airtricity League against Waterford in Tralee.

Padraig Harnett reports

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/padraigft-13.mp3 Shamo

Kerry U17 played away to Shamrock Rovers, losing out 3 – 1.