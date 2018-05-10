Kerry Under 14 Ladies Win Third Munster Football Title In-A-Row

The Kerry Ladies U/14 team have retained the Munster “A” Football title for the third year in a row.

They beat Cork on a 3-05 to 0-07 scoreline in Mallow last night.

The foundation for Kerry’s victory was laid in a superb first half in which Clodagh Murray, Amy Harrington and Melanie Higgins scored goals for the Kingdom.

Aisling Hannifan helped herself to 3 points in this period with Higgins also adding a point to give Kerry a healthy 3-4 to 0-3 half time lead.

Kerry had to wait until the 32nd minute of the second half to get their next point from Amy Harrington, but with Cork scoring just 4 of their own, Kerry emerged as Munster champions by seven points.

Team Manaager, John Doona, has been paying tribute to his players and fellow coaching staff.