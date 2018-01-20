Kerins O’Rahilly’s 10K run & 5K fun run takes place on Sunday 28th January at 11am. Registration in the clubhouse from 2 to 8pm on Saturday January 27th, from 8am to 10.30am on morning of the run or alternatively online see www.kerinsorahillys.com. This race is chip timed. Teams, individuals & walkers welcome. Entry fee €20. Medal for all participants.