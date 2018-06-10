SportUncategorised Kennedy Cup Preview By radiokerrysport - 10th June 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Kerry begin their Kennedy Cup campaign tomorrow. The Kingdom are in Group 1 and open up against Roscommon before two further matches on Tuesday Padraig Harnett previews the event http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cup-preview.mp3 Andy Rogers is Kerry captain, with Tom Whittleton vice captain http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Kennedy-Cup-Captains.mp3